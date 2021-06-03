What is IEEE 802.3?

802.3, or IEEE 802.3, is a working group of standard specifications for Ethernet, a method of packet-based physical communication in a local area network maintained by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

It defines a physical layer and a data link layer for media access control, or MAC address, for a wired, fast Ethernet network connection. These physical connections are made between nodes or devices such as routers, switches and hubs via copper or fiber cables.

In general, IEEE 802.3 standards specify the physical media and the working characteristics of Ethernet. However, there are many variations of this standard used today.