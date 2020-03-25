802.3cg standard extends Ethernet range and single-pair speed

While much of the focus in recent Ethernet development has centered on extremely high data rates, not every application requires speeds up to 400 Gbps. For some applications -- including IoT, industrial and automotive -- 10 Mbps is sufficient. Factors like cost, weight, distance and the space required for cable are much more important for these use cases.

Various network technologies have supported these factors in the past, but increasingly complex applications require higher data rates. For example, Controller Area Network (CAN), designed primarily for automotive use cases, is a multidrop technology that carries messages along a shared wire to operate turn signals, door locks and similar functions. CAN supports a maximum data rate of approximately 1 Mbps, which is adequate for unlocking doors and controlling turn signals but not for backup cameras and the radar units now installed in many cars.

Conventional four-pair Ethernet cables support these rate requirements but add weight and take up space. Similarly, IoT devices have become more complicated and exchange more data. Further, the current 100-meter range limit of shared Ethernet is not adequate for factory installations.

IEEE 802.3cg standard to extend Ethernet range Recognizing these evolving requirements, IEEE began work in early 2017 to define IEEE 802.3cg, a standard for single-pair Ethernet that would support rates up to 10 Mbps. The goals of IEEE 802.3cg were to define the following: a point-to-point and a multidrop short-distance standard with a maximum length of 25 meters; and a long-distance point-to-point standard that supports distances up to 1,000 meters. Other objectives for 802.3cg included maintaining compatibility with existing Ethernet standards. The standard maintains the same packet format, size, temperature and emission standards, and it supports autonegotiation between endpoints on point-to-point links. Also, 802.3cg supports Power over Ethernet. By supporting Ethernet throughout the enterprise, 802.3cg simplifies connections between industrial networks and corporate networks. The advantage of single twisted pair over four-pair cable is a single pair is one-fourth the weight, takes one-fourth the space and is cheaper than four pairs.