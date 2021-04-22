Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 6E: Spectrum, not hype, is key difference

Wi-Fi 6E is rightly garnering all sorts of interest and excitement right now, but as with all wireless standard advancements, be mindful of the inevitable hype.

First and foremost, from the perspective of feature sets and radio frequency (RF) capabilities written into the IEEE standard, Wi-Fi 6E is still 802.11ax -- and just like Wi-Fi 6 (no E).

Where Wi-Fi 6E gets exciting -- and perhaps a bit overblown -- is in its new frequency availability. For decades now, Wi-Fi has operated in the unlicensed 2.4 GHz industrial, scientific and medical band and in the 5 GHz unlicensed national information infrastructure (UNII) bands. Both slices of spectrum are feeling the pinch of Wi-Fi's ever-increasing popularity. This is why many people say Wi-Fi 6E will play a significant role in changing the overall Wi-Fi paradigm.

Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 6E: Higher frequency, more room to operate In the 2.4 GHz band, Wi-Fi in the United States has well under 100 MHz in which to operate, and it only allows three noninterfering 20 MHz channels. 5 GHz permits the potential for 25 channels, again at 20 MHz wide. But this is also where the Wi-Fi Alliance and marketing departments get a bit loopy: In 5 GHz, the wireless standards allow those channels to be bonded to form wider channels at 40, 80 or 160 MHz, which theoretically leads to the higher throughputs promised in 802.11n and 802.11ac. Those wider channels require conditions that usually can't be achieved in the real world unless you are talking about small, isolated networks. There is no free lunch, however. Those wider channels require conditions that usually can't be achieved in the real world unless you are talking about small, isolated networks. Alas, such is the state of Wi-Fi: lots of mixed messages about huge numbers that can't be achieved in most cases. With Wi-Fi 6E, we gain a whopping 1,200 MHz of new spectrum, spanning 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz, in the UNII-5, -6, -7 and -8 bands. This translates to 59 new channels at 20 MHz wide and presents an impressive potential for various wider channels. Unlike previous standards, at least some of those wide channels will be reliably achievable by Wi-Fi 6E client devices engineered to support the power and radio requirements of those bonded channels -- PCs, for example. It is doubtful that many mobile clients will ever get beyond 40 MHz channels due to resource constraints. Nonetheless, that capacity boost will be one of the main marketing drumbeats of Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 6E. See how Wi-Fi 6E changes the Wi-Fi paradigm.