Why networks should apply security by design principles

Networks, security and applications are traditionally architected independent of each other. One team will design a network and then send it to another team to establish security on it. Worse yet, it's unusual for the technical teams in networking or security to work with the application owners and developers.

This type of design process is analogous to older development paradigms and could be described as Waterfall infrastructure design.

Security by design is an architecture concept that simplifies the security, risk management and operation of a network by literally building those components into the system's DNA. Security by design means the network architecture takes into account the type of applications, data and systems used. This holistic process meets the security, risk and service levels required by the service owners (the business), regulators and users. Generally, security by design involves both the logical and physical segmentation of assets throughout the IT ecosystem.

Compared to traditional Waterfall infrastructure design, the security by design construct is best described as Agile infrastructure design.