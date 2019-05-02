What's the difference between 802.11ax vs. 802.11ac?

Wireless standards documents can be hundreds of pages long and fraught with technical minutiae. But the important highlights generally boil down to a short list of talking points that differentiate one standard from its predecessor.

With the current buzz about the latest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ax, it's worth examining 802.11ax vs. 802.11ac to highlight the important differences between the forthcoming spec and the current one.

Where 802.11ac was considered evolutionary, 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6, has sometimes been labeled revolutionary. Even if that sounds grandiose, the new .11ax magic is different enough in several technical constructs to warrant scrutiny and to appreciate the real changes under the hood versus past standards.

802.11ax will bring 5 GHz transmission across the board Let's start with the spectrum in play for 802.11ax vs. 802.11ac. Many people don't realize when they buy a dual-band .11ac access point, the 2.4 GHz side actually reflects a much older standard, 802.11n. Why? Because 802.11ac, by definition, is a 5 GHz-only standard. In contrast, 802.11ax will bring the Wi-Fi 6 technology enhancements to both bands. Where the .11ac standard allowed up to eight spatial streams, the hardware market stagnated at four. For 802.11ax, a number of eight spatial stream access points (APs) have already been announced. The significance here is 802.11ac never got close to delivering its maximum potential of 6.9 Gbps because of hardware limitations. By contrast, .11ax is better positioned to deliver its own maximum of 9.6 Gbps, albeit under ideal conditions that most of us still may never achieve. One factor that prevailed in the earliest versions of the 802.11 standard also holds true in 802.11ax. In a well-designed wireless network, you can generally expect to see better data rates at the same ranges and power levels as the technology you are replacing. Simply put, you can expect better cell quality.