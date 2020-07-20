The future of VPNs in a post-pandemic world

The importance of VPNs changed significantly in early 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic caused massive digital transformation for many businesses and office workers. VPN trends that started prior to the pandemic were accelerated within days.

What does the future of VPNs look like from the middle of the pandemic?

The past and future of VPN connectivity The migration of office workers to a work-from-home environment created a new dilemma: How should organizations support workers who may use computers and mobile devices from home to access corporate resources? The traditional VPN uses a fat client model to build a secure tunnel from the client device to the corporate network. All network communications use this tunnel. However, this model comes at a cost: Access to public cloud resources must transit the VPN tunnel to the corporate site, which then forwards access back out to the internet-based cloud provider. This is known as hairpinning. For the future of VPNs, end systems' increasing power will facilitate the migration of more software-based VPN technology into endpoints. VPN technologies will evolve to take advantage of local process capabilities, which make VPNs easier for users and network administrators alike. Network admins will control VPN administration through central systems. Some predictions for the future of VPNs suggest hardware isn't necessary in a software world. Yet, as something must make the physical connections, hardware will still be necessary. More likely, x86 compute systems that perform functions previously done in hardware will replace some dedicated hardware devices -- particularly at the network edge, where distributed computational resources are readily available. The network core will continue to require speeds only dedicated hardware can provide for the foreseeable future. VPNs enable authorized remote users to securely connect to their organization's network. VPNs may also begin to function like software-defined WAN products, where connectivity is independent of the underlying physical network -- wired, wireless or cellular -- and its addressing. These VPN systems should use multiple paths and transparently switch between them.