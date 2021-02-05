Top tips to provide IT support for remote workers

The coronavirus pandemic has, perhaps, forever changed the way businesses operate as remote work is now commonplace. This significant event has especially stressed IT departments, largely because remote dial-in infrastructures were not designed for entire companies.

This unprecedented crisis has required some changes in IT support for remote workers. Service and content providers, for their part, need to assess their capabilities and capacity. And, as one of the most fundamental changes to network infrastructure, users need to adjust to the remote work reality.

As the network edge extends outward to the employee residence, both IT and employees need to be aware of this change and be more understanding of certain workflows. For instance, IT departments should review firewall rules to ensure employees are not routing high-bandwidth video streaming through the corporate network because they forgot to disconnect. Additionally, network teams should monitor VPN traffic diligently to ensure compliance.

Software-defined WAN, for its part, enables IT to better segment or shut down traffic for branch offices that have closed, which limits exposure and reduces the attack surface.

IT adapts to increased telecommuting Because most VPN applications are licensed by user counts, IT groups will probably need to expand their budgets to cover additional users when supporting remote workers. As a bit of good news, though, cloud migration is paying benefits. Access to cloud applications may not need to go through headquarters first, removing the need for VPN access for everyone. But this workflow also puts more strain on cloud providers. Consequently, constant monitoring of cloud service-level agreements is also imperative. Remote access support tools -- such as TeamViewer, Chrome Remote Desktop or even Apple Screen Sharing -- enable continued IT support for remote workers. As some users may log in on their personal computers, IT needs to consider how to handle rights, security and access control lists. A good rule of thumb is to have employees create a second profile that keeps work and home access separate. Collaboration software -- such as Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams or Zoom -- can keep teams working together on projects even if they're physically separated. Many companies have set up virtual water coolers in these apps to enable employees to chat about nonwork stuff as a way for employees to still feel connected with each other.