Software-based routing on its way to become the new normal

Enhanced silicon performance and improved routing software have combined to make the $14 billion router market...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

This email address is already registered. Please login .

This email address doesn’t appear to be valid.

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

ripe for disruption.

Enterprises, service providers and other organizations increasingly deploy software-based routing for a variety of network locations, including branch offices, data centers, the network edge, cell sites and the network's core. Doyle Research expects strong growth in software-based routing at traditional routing's expense over the next five years.

Software-based routing, or virtual router software, is distinct code sold separately from underlying hardware -- typically on x86 or Broadcom white boxes. This routing offers a different business model from traditional, box-based routers with integrated hardware and software from vendors like Cisco or Juniper Networks. The $1 billion market for software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) has proven innovative software can disrupt the branch router market.

Software-based routing benefits Software-based routing uses the increased price and performance of commercial silicon and white box pricing. Software-based routing performance will continue to improve with software innovation -- e.g., new routing software suppliers -- and hardware improvements as Intel and Broadcom introduce new, faster silicon platforms. Software routing provides flexibility and the ability to update remotely. Other advantages include the following: IT teams can place software-based routing anywhere.

Teams can easily update routing functionality.

Software offers flexible pricing models and lower costs -- 30% savings or more.

Software-based routing use cases IT teams can deploy software or virtual routing anywhere the organization requires routing or routers. IT teams can deploy software or virtual routing anywhere the organization requires routing or routers. Innovative software routing code is being developed to target a variety of places in the network with performance ranging from low-end branch requirements to high-end core or data center capacities. Specific software-based routing use cases include the following: virtual customer premises equipment

data centers

broadband edge

network core

radio access network (RAN) Also, the migration to 5G requires a significant change in mobile network performance and intelligence. For example, 5G will require five to 10 times the number of cell sites, five times the bandwidth and new quality-of-service capabilities to support guaranteed performance over network slicing. As mobile operators evaluate new open RAN architectures, multiple vendors will be able to deploy software on white box platforms. The investment required for 5G will promote RAN sharing, which introduces additional routing requirements.

Software-based routing technology and vendors Software-based routing technology needs to use -- but be independent of -- network silicon advances. Software-based routing suppliers typically support either Broadcom switch silicon or Intel x86, although some support both. Routing software's leading advantage is its significant cost differential from traditional routers. In addition, software-based routing requirements -- which vary by use case -- include the following: the ability to flexibly scale up performance;

operational efficiency through automation;

open APIs and the option to customize and run microservices ; and

multi-tenancy support. While dozens of SD-WAN suppliers exist, a number of new, innovative software-based routing technology suppliers also target different network applications. Examples include the following: Volta Networks, which deployed its virtual routing software at cell sites as part of several RAN upgrade projects with leading mobile operators.

NetElastic Systems, which focuses on edge aggregation routing requirements, including Broadband Network Gateway functions for fiber-to-the-home buildouts. Other vendors include 128 Technology, Arrcus Inc., AT&T, DriveNets, RtBrick and Stateless. Traditional router suppliers, including Cisco and Juniper Networks, also offer routing code independent of their hardware.