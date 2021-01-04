Setting up and using a home VLAN to segment network traffic

Enterprises use virtual LANs, or VLANs, to segment traffic, enforce security, improve performance and generally streamline operations. VLANs are virtual overlays enabled by tagging traffic with a VLAN ID. Once tagged, network traffic is then virtually segmented across devices.

Like many other enterprise capabilities, VLAN technology rarely finds its way into home networks due to complexity and lack of necessity. Promoting VLANs can increase support costs for home network equipment providers as they add complexity to most simpler home environments. So, while a home VLAN can be supported, they are rarely encouraged.

But, with that said, VLANs can find a place in some home networks.

Home VLAN switch and router To start, setting up a home VLAN requires VLAN support in the router. If the router does not provide support, there is no way to add it. My home network is a business-class network that supports VLANs, but most of my earlier consumer-focused routers also supported this capability. Additionally, all switches on the network must be managed switches because unmanaged switches will not support VLANs.

How VLANs work The 802.1Q standard defines the traffic tagging, enabling VLANs to operate. Every network has a "default VLAN" which typically carries a VLAN tag of "1." Any traffic that is untagged on the network, meaning there is no associated VLAN tag, will be assigned to the default VLAN. Any traffic that carries an explicit VLAN tag will only be transmitted to ports, devices or clients that are part of that virtual network. Here is a view of my network showing the VLANs that I have created: This screenshot shows a home network with three VLANs.