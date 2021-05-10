Routed optical networking tactic could be game changer

Network providers face an optical networking problem: Their optical infrastructure was designed for circuit-switched traffic, but the bulk of their traffic consists of IP data. Managing these disparate layers of technology means extra expenses, as coordinating IP and optical creates delays when additional services are added or when network problems are encountered.

Traditional optical and IP design Service providers carry data via high-data rate optical technology using dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM). Reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs) serve as switches. ROADMs add a frequency to the outgoing stream, drop a frequency from the outgoing stream, and redirect it to an end user or change the frequency of an incoming signal when it's retransmitted. IP networks are superimposed over the optical network. Each network has its own data and control planes, and the two technologies are often managed by different departments within the organization, further complicating oversight. Changes are difficult and prone to error and delay. To overcome these challenges, cloud providers and others that need to connect data centers have leased dark fiber to create point-to-point links between geographically distant centers. These single-purpose links are simpler than a routed network designed to reach multiple end nodes. Instead of layering IP over optical, the routed optical networking architecture treats optical as a communications medium -- just like Ethernet, Wi-Fi or coax.