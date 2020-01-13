Plan for simplicity when approaching HCI networking

The point of network infrastructure is simplification. Hyper-converged infrastructure is intended to make IT pros' lives easier as it provides pools of compute and storage resources to enterprise workloads -- ideally in a true private cloud.

Use of HCI is still climbing in the enterprise, moving beyond limited use cases -- such as dedicated clusters replacing storage arrays or virtual desktop infrastructure farms -- into more general-purpose computing, especially in private cloud environments. HCI is far from the dominant paradigm, however, as it represents only a small fraction of overall data center infrastructure in the average enterprise and is often relegated to branch office and nascent edge computing initiatives outside existing data centers.

True HCI collapses the compute and storage hardware and the required connecting networking for those components into a single system, with the associated management tools and interfaces wrapped around the hardware. The internal network can be anything from standard copper Ethernet to InfiniBand to passive optical meshes.

IT is only responsible for basic management of the internal network via the HCI software, not for provisioning it. However, IT is responsible for provisioning the data center network that ties the HCI into the rest of the infrastructure, and it must do so with HCI's specific needs in mind.

Software-only HCI Software-only HCI enables a bring-your-own approach for hardware. While this approach removes some of HCI's simplification benefits, it does enable reuse of existing resources rather than requiring their replacement. IT must provision the network interconnects among the components in this case, as well as the links to the rest of the infrastructure. With the right connections, HCI can deliver on its promises of simplification and reduced management overhead for IT. The key concerns for interconnecting links in a software HCI are capacity and latency. IT wants enough capacity -- most likely multiple bonded 1 Gbps links or a 10 Gbps link -- with ultralow latency among the components to maximize the performance of the HCI as a unit.