Network security design best practices and principles: Keep it simple

No two networks are alike. They may be flat LANs or multisegmented environments involving LANs, WANs and the cloud. Some modern networks for startups and SaaS organizations are fully serverless in the cloud with nothing but software facilitating it all. With all the variations of network security design, some important questions surface, including the following:

How can you reasonably secure each component?

How do you know when you have done enough to lock things down?

What's the best design to maximize resilience?

These questions, among others, keep IT and security professionals gainfully employed. Obviously, no single answer will suffice, but there are right ways and wrong ways to integrate security into a network.

The simplest network to secure is one that's starting from scratch. You get to design the architecture and build in necessary technical controls that can evolve with the business as it grows.

The most complex networks to secure belong to businesses that have been around for a while and have multiple systems spread across numerous locations. It's not impossible to integrate security into large networks, but those responsible for doing so have one major challenge working against them: complexity.

Complexity is the enemy of network security design, but unfortunately, most networks eventually evolve into complex ecosystems comprised of many components, including the following:

network infrastructure devices

servers and workstations

mobile devices

IoT systems

applications and databases

storage systems

physical security systems

These systems spread across multiple layers, and every piece along the way represents something that must be configured, controlled and monitored. Unless and until standard security controls are implemented, configurations are applied and everything is kept in check, the network is not secure.

Regardless of the size or complexity of your network, three main factors constitute a secure and resilient network:

what you have where it's located how and when it's managed

From small startups to large manufacturing or healthcare organizations, having a secure environment always comes down to these three things. Additionally, three other components are essential to ensure security:

actually knowing what you have; fully understanding how it's at risk; and doing what's reasonable to keep things in check.

All types of networks must be managed this way. When one or all of these three considerations are missing, that's when tangible risks come into play and incidents happen. Often, many people in charge of their network environments know little about them. They're not sure what's what and where sensitive assets are stored and processed.

There's a golden rule of security: You can't secure what you don't know about. Not knowing your environment is a data breach in the making.

Understanding network threats Another issue in network security design is failing to acknowledge network threats and vulnerabilities, often because of a lack of proper vulnerability and penetration testing -- or, worse, none at all. Some people find, if they don't acknowledge their vulnerabilities, then they won't have to do anything about them. That's a dangerous and short-lived approach to security, but many people are willing to gamble on it. Still, others perform adequate testing, yet they don't properly address the findings to mitigate the risks. They're not sure how their technical controls are contributing and thus have no means to measure their security to see what's working and what's not. For those who have taken all the right steps to acknowledge what's going on and the level of risk that exists, they often fail to follow up and put the proper security controls in place. On the other hand, some people simply layer new security controls on top, over and over again, which can create a false sense of security and interfere with proper oversight. It's interesting to witness the evolution of security and see how the interpretation of a secure network has changed. Some organizations have fully virtual security configurations, relying on nothing more than workstation- and cloud-based services to lock things down. These networks are often the most secure. Some networks in larger organizations have been engineered so well that their vulnerabilities and risks are few and far between. Still, another class of highly complex environments is chock-full of the latest and greatest security controls, and these networks are often the most exposed.