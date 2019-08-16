Compare the leading SD-WAN vendors before you buy

Preparing for software-defined WAN deployment requires substantial research to determine what organizations need...

from their WANs. But, with a growing number of options in the market, choosing which SD-WAN vendor to go with can be overwhelming. To help out, the chart below provides readers with an SD-WAN vendor comparison.

Our editors focused on enterprise SD-WAN technology and only included vendors that directly offer an SD-WAN service to customers -- no middleware or resellers. This vendor comparison does not include fully managed SD-WAN options offered by service providers.

In the chart below, you'll find a side-by-side comparison of 13 SD-WAN vendors -- listed alphabetically -- that addresses a variety of important features to consider, including security, WAN optimization, deployment options, public cloud connectivity and available pricing.

SD-WAN requirements considered fundamental are not broken down in the vendor comparison. These include the following:

The SD-WAN offering should create a network overlay that abstracts the existing WAN.

It should enable dynamic bandwidth allocation for traffic efficiency.

It should be transport-agnostic and support multiple types of connectivity -- like MPLS, Ethernet, cellular and broadband, for example.

SD-WAN vendors The chart below compares individual SD-WAN vendors and their offerings. The section about deployment options explains how each vendor's SD-WAN offerings are available to customers, such as physical appliances, virtual appliances, cloud-based instances, universal customer premises equipment and more. The cloud extension section details which SD-WAN vendors enable connectivity to public cloud providers -- like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform -- and various SaaS applications. The security section provides a quick rundown about each vendor's security features, such as stateful firewall capabilities, web filtering and integration with various security vendors. The WAN optimization section discusses whether an SD-WAN vendor offers integrated WAN optimization capabilities. Finally, the pricing section lists all available pricing details -- including subscription-based offerings and appliance costs -- as provided by the vendors. Use this chart to compare features, pricing and security from multiple SD-WAN vendors.