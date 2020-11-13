Indoor 5G gets a boost as small cells come to the rescue

One of the main drawbacks of millimeter wave-based 5G is that wireless high-band technology does not work well indoors. This is because millimeter wave, or MM wave, signals struggle to penetrate building walls and certain types of glass, thus hobbling indoor 5G performance. Now, various vendors have stepped up to help solve this crucial problem by developing MM wave 5G small cells.

In a nutshell, a small cell is a low-powered cellular base station that can transfer data at gigabit speeds using a variety of spectrums. The gadgets, about the size of a pizza box, have a range between 10 meters and a few kilometers.

Among the first suppliers to offer small cells is Samsung, which introduced its Link Cell device in late September 2020. The device supports the 28 GHz MM wave band. The company said the compact small cell -- combining baseband, radio and antenna elements -- weighs just over 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms). Verizon, the main U.S. operator using MM wave technology, expects to begin selling in-building small cell equipment before the end of 2020, using devices developed by Samsung, as well as Corning.