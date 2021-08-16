How to set up a VLAN for enterprise networks

Virtual LANs, or VLANs, separate and prioritize traffic on network links. They create isolated subnets that enable certain devices to operate together, regardless of whether they're on the same physical LAN.

Enterprises use VLANs to partition and manage traffic. For example, a company looking to separate its engineering department's data traffic from the accounting department's traffic can create separate VLANs for each department. Multiple applications that execute on the same server can share a link, even if they have different requirements. A video or voice application with stringent throughput and latency requirements can share a link with an application with less critical performance requirements.

How do VLANs work? Traffic on individual VLANs is delivered only to the applications assigned to each VLAN, providing a level of security. Each VLAN is a separate collision domain, and broadcasts are limited to a single VLAN. Blocking broadcasts from reaching applications connected to other VLANs eliminates the need for those applications to waste processing cycles on broadcasts not intended for them. VLANs operate at Layer 2, the link layer, and can be limited to a single physical link or extended across multiple physical links by connecting to Layer 2 switches. Because each VLAN is a collision domain and Layer 3 switches terminate collision domains, VLAN segments can't be connected by a router. Essentially, a single VLAN can't span multiple subnets. Subnet segments connect via switches. It's common to connect components of an application executing on multiple servers by placing them on a single VLAN and subnet. For example, a single subnet and VLAN may be dedicated to the accounting department, but if department members are too far apart for a single Ethernet cable, switches connect the different Ethernet links that carry the VLAN and subnet, while VLAN routers connect the subnet to the rest of the network. VLAN trunk links carry more than one VLAN, so packets on a trunk carry additional information to identify its VLAN. Access links carry a single VLAN and don't include this information. Bits are removed from the packet connected to the access link, so a connected port receives just a standard Ethernet packet. This chart shows three separate VLANs for different enterprise departments.

How to set up a VLAN Setting up a VLAN can be complicated and time-consuming, but VLANs offer significant advantages to enterprise networks, such as improved security. The steps to set up a VLAN are as follows. 1. Configure the VLAN All the switches that carry the VLAN must be configured for that VLAN. Whenever teams make changes to the network configuration, they must take care to update switch configurations, swap out a switch or add an additional VLAN. 2. Set up access control lists ACLs, which regulate the access granted to each user connected to a network, also apply to VLANs. Specifically, VLAN ACLs (VACLs) control the access to a VLAN wherever it spans a switch or where packets enter or exit the VLAN. Network teams should pay close attention when configuring VACLs, as setting them up is often complicated. Network security can be compromised if an error occurs when VACLs are configured or modified. 3. Apply command-line interfaces Each OS and switch vendor specifies a set of CLI commands to configure and modify VLANs on its product. Some administrators construct files containing these commands and edit them when necessary to modify the configuration. A single error in the command files can cause one or more applications to fail. 4. Consider management packages Equipment vendors and third parties offer management software packages that automate and simplify the effort, reducing the chance of error. Because these packages often maintain a complete record of each set of configuration settings, they can quickly reinstall the last working configuration in the case of an error.