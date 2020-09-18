How to build a private 5G network architecture

Just as previous generations of wireless technology had their honeymoon phases, 5G networking is currently being introduced with great fanfare to a range of potential constituents. Verizon, AT&T and their contemporaries are making early 5G pitches to their enormous consumer bases, but another 5G story is also simmering in the background.

A growing list of vendors and potential enterprise customers are contemplating how private 5G networks might reshape organizational wireless connectivity in the days and years to come. Let's talk about the high-level why and how of private 5G network architecture.

Define your 5G requirements 5G networks will be both evolutionary and revolutionary. 5G follows 4G/LTE, and brings vast improvements in performance by comparison. The promise of 5G sounds impressive, but understanding the tradeoffs to get there is important to anyone interested in implementing a private 5G network architecture. Smaller cells, and often more of them, may complicate the potential in-house deployment of private 5G. At the same time, the control and power of a private 5G network may be compelling. But why invest in private 5G networking? The technology is expensive, and it probably won't fully displace Wi-Fi or LAN for most environments. So, it will likely be yet another system for the budget to accommodate. As with Wi-Fi, your requirements will drive network design. But before you proceed to the design phase, you'll need to understand what you want from a 5G network that you control. When contemplating private 5G wireless networks, consider the following questions: Do you need ubiquitous coverage for devices, or just a new type of wireless backhaul?

5G is often equated with blazing speeds, but can you trade larger cells and lower frequencies for not-so-blazing speeds?

Will most of your traffic stay within your own walls or head out to the internet?

What device types, capabilities and density will be in play? All these questions and more will need to be answered before proceeding, as different organizations will have different needs. For example, industries such as manufacturing, mining, port operations and petroleum processing will likely have different needs from their private 5G networks when compared to warehousing, stadiums or municipal sensor networks.