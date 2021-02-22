How to build a private 5G business case

For many enterprises, the future of network access rests in wireless technologies.

For years, Wi-Fi has been the go-to method to connect end users and IoT devices to corporate IT resources. However, a growing number of use cases exist where Wi-Fi simply isn't up to the task. Fortunately, alternatives, like private 5G using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum, are coming to the forefront. Private 5G networks address many of the shortcomings found in both Wi-Fi and carrier 5G network slices.

Let's look at building a private 5G business case that includes the potential risks and rewards of private 5G networks and how IT departments can prove private 5G ROI to business leaders.

Private 5G benefits 5G networks operate on what most experts consider to be next-generation architecture compared with traditional networking technologies, including Wi-Fi. For example, 5G uses network slicing to identify business-critical or latency-sensitive traffic flows and apply strict network service-level agreements (SLAs) to those flows. Additionally, device roaming between cells is far more reliable compared with Wi-Fi. Finally, a cloud-native, software-defined networking architecture centrally controls the entire 5G network. Businesses that deploy private 5G networks can expect to receive the following benefits, among others: deterministic connectivity for latency-sensitive applications and devices;

carrier-grade bandwidth scalability;

simplified client connectivity;

improved coverage and device roaming; and

complete autonomy over 5G network integrations and traffic SLAs.

Potential drawbacks of private 5G As with any new technology, organizations must consider potential drawbacks before they adopt. Some examples include the following: a current lack of 5G-capable devices;

the learning curve IT faces when figuring out how to manage private 5G radio networks; and

potential challenges when translating 5G network slices into traditional network quality of service (QoS) policies. While private 5G has a few hurdles in its path, enterprises can build a private 5G business case to identify and more easily overcome them. Many obstacles, such as a lack of devices with built-in 5G chipsets and eSIM capabilities, are drawbacks simply because 5G technologies remain relatively new. Thus, if a valid business case can be made, private 5G networks will likely be highly appealing, regardless of the drawbacks that currently exist.

The proof is in the ROI Proving ROI for a private 5G network is straightforward compared with Wi-Fi's inherent drawbacks. Businesses looking at 5G networks are likely in situations where Wi-Fi has let them down from an operational standpoint. Businesses that operate within locations such as warehouses, manufacturing plants, hospitals and large university campuses have long attempted to use Wi-Fi in both indoor and outdoor settings, only to be left with slow and unreliable wireless network access. In many cases, wireless administrators waste countless hours troubleshooting and adjusting settings to make Wi-Fi work slightly better in these challenging environments. This diagram provides an example of what private 5G network architecture can look like, but it will likely vary by organization. A private 5G network, on the other hand, provides a more predictable and stable wireless experience that requires less maintenance. Stable performance is critically important, as organizations rely on IoT platforms and sensors to handle important tasks, such as physical safety and security of building occupants. Next, a simple cost comparison of a private 5G network compared with a Wi-Fi alternative shows a significant cost advantage with 5G. With a private 5G access network, a business can expect improved wireless coverage from a single cell. In fact, a single indoor private 5G access point can cover four times the area of a Wi-Fi AP. For outdoor deployments, that coverage could jump tenfold. Ultimately, IT teams can build and deploy private 5G networks with lower Capex compared to an enterprise-grade Wi-Fi alternative.