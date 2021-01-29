How the SolarWinds vulnerability affects networking

In December 2020, SolarWinds, a manufacturer of security monitoring and analysis products, was compromised by a supply chain hack that inserted a backdoor into its security tools. This attack was difficult to detect, eventually enabling access to customers' secure business and government networks.

The attack used SolarWinds' Orion Improvement Program to mask nefarious traffic, covertly contact external command-and-control nodes and enable backdoor access for attackers.

The sophisticated supply chain attack made detection by network teams difficult because the attack traffic was hidden among SolarWinds' legitimate traffic. Detecting it would have required network teams to analyze all the SolarWinds traffic, something few IT organizations have the budget or bandwidth to accomplish. The signature for the compromise was part of software that was digitally signed by SolarWinds, making detection even more difficult.

Because the compromise was part of SolarWinds' Orion Improvement Program that regularly sends data, including files, to help SolarWinds try to improve customer experience, enterprise network teams expected the traffic. Essentially, network teams are challenged here because they spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on tools and want those tools to be better, so sending that information is important.

In this case, compromised management and monitoring tools essentially became the fox guarding the henhouse. Detection of outbound traffic is more difficult, but that doesn't adequately address the inbound traffic. While the outbound traffic might appear more legitimate, the inbound traffic coming from the SolarWinds signature should have raised more concerns than it did.

