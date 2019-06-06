How 5G deployment will affect enterprise network hardware, software

For most organizations, IT teams will adopt the fifth generation of cellular technology in two different ways: mobile and fixed wireless broadband. Because most 4G to 5G upgrades happen within the mobile carrier's network, many enterprise network architects forget they have some work to do, as well.

In this article, we'll look at the effect 5G deployment will have on typical corporate networks, while also exploring what hardware, software and services enterprises will need to support this emerging technology.

When the topic of 5G comes up in conversation, people almost always bring up the singular benefit of improved network throughput. Indeed, 5G deployments are beginning to show impressive numbers many times greater than those of current 4G networks.

That said, another key 5G benefit people largely ignore is lower latency. For corporate users, low latency is truly what's been missing from a mobile workforce perspective. Real-time communications have become essential tools for any mobile or remote worker. The problem is the current generation of wireless broadband can suffer in the latency department -- to the point where audio and video streaming begins to stutter and stumble. With the vast latency improvements in 5G technology, most real-time apps should work identically, regardless of whether the employee is at the corporate office or waiting at a bus stop two towns over.

