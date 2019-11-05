Follow these 9 steps for SD-WAN testing before deployment

Software-defined WAN has become popular for connecting remote sites to corporate data centers and to the internet. But, before committing to a big rollout, you should verify each SD-WAN vendor's claims with your organization's mix of applications. Some pre-rollout SD-WAN testing can help you make the right choice.

SD-WAN routers support multiple types of interface links, such as MPLS, VPN via one or more internet broadband carriers, or VPN via cellular wireless. The routers are controlled and configured from a central controller, which may be on premises or provided as SaaS.

While enterprises are attracted to SD-WAN features, some vendors may have slightly different characteristics. As you conduct SD-WAN testing, be sure to measure these items before a full SD-WAN rollout:

rapid failover from a failed link/path to an operational path;

highly reliable packet delivery, where packets are duplicated over multiple links;

segregation of traffic types to different links, which keeps sensitive applications from being affected by bulk data applications;

low-cost links, primarily via broadband internet;

centralized control of many SD-WAN routers, which reduces management costs;

improved application performance through WAN optimization;

increased throughput by using multiple parallel links; and

direct internet access and corporate network access.

How to perform SD-WAN testing How do you know a proposed SD-WAN implementation will work for your organization? The best way to answer that question is with formal SD-WAN testing during a proof of concept (POC) in which you deploy SD-WAN to a few sites to evaluate its performance. This will mean procurement of some additional links, but it's the only way to accurately measure the performance difference against your current implementation or against each other. You should have realistic expectations of what SD-WAN will do for your applications. You should have realistic expectations of what SD-WAN will do for your applications. For example, the latency between Sydney and New York City is going to be high, and interactive applications will be slow over this path. Packet loss may be high for connections to geographic regions that have poor network infrastructure, causing TCP-based applications to perform poorly. Measurements before and during a POC will help set expectations with your organization's leadership. Start by creating an SD-WAN test plan for your desired characteristics, and create a baseline of your current network's characteristics. An active path testing tool is best because it can emulate applications, either through actual or synthetic network transactions. Ideally, the testing tool can create different types of traffic -- such as real-time, application and bulk data -- so that the SD-WAN's handling of each traffic type can be evaluated. An alternative tool is Ping with a fast timeout, but it can't emulate different traffic types. Measure the characteristics that are important to you. Applications that use TCP are affected by packet loss, while real-time voice and video are more tolerant.