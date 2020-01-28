Explore 9 essential elements of network security

IT has changed considerably, moving from a client-server environment to one driven by digital transformation, which increases the interaction of mobile devices, cloud resources -- such as SaaS and IaaS -- and IoT. All this innovation has greatly expanded the ability of people and devices to communicate. What remains constant, however, is that the network, no matter what form it takes, must protect the usability and integrity of network resources.

Worldwide, IT organizations spend more than $20 billion per year on hardware and software across a wide variety of network security components. Research from Doyle Research and Security Mindsets forecasted that this spending will reach nearly $25 billion by 2024. Dozens of suppliers focus on unique security capabilities, and most large organizations use multiple vendors and various elements of network security for in-depth defense.

As network and security intelligence moves to the cloud, suppliers continue to refine their network security capabilities. New categories of network security products have emerged, which will continue to morph as vendors move from hardware appliance offerings to an as-a-service business model. In addition to new product types, virtual appliances and the use of cloud services to perform network security functions, the market will continue to see the integration of additional capabilities to support IoT, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and AI.