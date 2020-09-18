Enterprise 5G deployment options and how to procure them

If becoming a 5G enterprise meant investing in radio networks, network slicing and understanding international standards, few enterprises would embrace the journey. Instead, being a 5G enterprise means optimally consuming the 5G services needed to help them take advantage of 5G's benefits over earlier versions of broadband wireless in terms of capacity, mobility and network security.

The applications that justify a 5G network are dependent on what 5G does best, such as those requiring high capacity or use by a large number of users or devices. Enterprises should start their 5G projects by identifying the 5G benefits that apply to them, then reviewing the most likely combinations of benefits and applications to help identify the best 5G deployment option.

Benefits of 5G architecture Network capacity is the No. 1 benefit of 5G This is evident in both the number of users per cell site (estimated at 1 million devices per square kilometer over 4G's 100,000 devices) and available bandwidth per user. 5G will provide reliable connectivity, even where user density is extremely high, making it ideal for urban areas and large venues like stadiums or concert halls. Companies that support a large number of users or IoT devices in a single area might need 5G for its larger user and device capacity per cell. These 5G use cases can include large facilities, like smart buildings or smart campuses, dense industrial sites with a lot of IoT sensors and controllers, and IoT applications used for public safety and transportation. While Wi-Fi -- particularly, Wi-Fi 6 -- can also provide high device and per-user capacity, it has limitations that 5G doesn't have, so 5G is the strongest option for companies that have to support a large gathering of people or devices. Enterprises should procure 5G options that align with their service requirements, such as security, capacity and geographic coverage. 5G's high capacity is a bit more complicated than it looks on the surface, however. The largest application of mobile networks is connecting smartphones; yet, current smartphones and their business use cases are unlikely to justify deploying the higher capacity that comes with 5G. Even watching videos doesn't require 5G, and most businesses will use smartphones to access their core applications, not view videos. 5G's higher capacity could be a plus for companies that need reliable broadband to remote locations or to support a home office or ad hoc meetings. A 5G dongle, a 5G-equipped Wi-Fi hub or even a smartphone that acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot can provide more sharable bandwidth than 4G, sometimes even more than available wireline broadband in remote locations. 5G can fully connect businesses everywhere and at all times. Mobility is the second critical 5G benefit First and foremost, mobile networks are about mobility. Wi-Fi can support high-capacity connections and many users. But even with the proper technology selection and network design, Wi-Fi doesn't have built-in mobility support that successfully transfers sessions from one access point to another, though several technology groups are working to provide that capability through add-on elements. Enterprises should start with the easiest procurement option, then consider the more difficult options only if they're essential to make the business case. A large facility that requires multiple Wi-Fi hubs might also need to add 5G coverage for mobile endpoints, whether they are autonomous vehicles or people walking around. Some facilities might even need to track individual products or containers, and the movement of things from one Wi-Fi hub coverage area to another can break sessions in progress. 5G's built-in and standardized mobility management features can sustain those sessions. The transportation industry will find 5G can track vehicles and their contents worldwide, enabling companies to track where things are at all times, for example. 5G is a perfect fit in situations where goods require special handling -- like constant refrigeration and regular in-transit inspection -- because it supports the status reporting of target assets and helps inspectors or maintenance personnel find them. Network security is the third 5G benefit to explore While fully public 5G services will dominate the industry, network slicing is the 5G deployment option that gives companies what is essentially a private mobile network -- a kind of universal VPN -- unless enterprises decide to build their own 5G private network. For enterprises worried about IoT network attacks, 5G can ensure the enterprise is the only source of access. Connections are also sometimes limited in high-density areas, but 5G reduces the risk of blocked connections when a cell is over-capacity and can no longer accommodate additional users. 5G also can provide a company with guaranteed private network capacity. Enterprises that assemble and deploy their own private mobile networks can realize powerful benefits, particularly in highly regulated industries like finance, government, utilities and healthcare. Security is also the most complex benefit to achieve, because how secure a 5G network is and how independent it is of other users and traffic depend on how enterprises procure their 5G services.