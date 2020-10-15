A work-from-home reimbursement policy for network tech

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, businesses that rapidly adopted a work-from-home strategy are starting to realize this new way of working is not a temporary ordeal. Instead, work from home could be a lasting situation.

While many companies have plans to return to the office, many others -- like Dell and Twitter -- have said work from home would be a permanent component of their workforce accommodation. While this change may have a long-term effect on commercial real estate, the near-term fallout affects an organization's work-from-home reimbursement policy, especially with regard to network technology expenses.

To start, companies should consider their existing expense reimbursement rules and procedures and assume that any new work-from-home reimbursement policy is in line with their current guidelines. Understanding that network technology will be key to any reimbursement plan, companies should establish some minimum guidelines around work-from-home technology expenses.

For instance, establishing a minimum connection rate and equipment standard ensures that work from home is as close to an on-premises experience as possible. Some employees may have opted for a lower-speed ISP package and now must also contend with children at home doing distance learning, leading to an overall connection experience back to headquarters that is lacking.

Establishing a reimbursement rule for internet connectivity should include some parameter about the connection as well. The goal should be using reimbursement to drive better overall network connectivity, not just offsetting an employee's existing bills.