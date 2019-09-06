5G vs. LTE: Comparing speed, spectrum and latency

When gauging wireless throughput, you have to keep an open mind and accept that the speeds and feeds you ultimately get are a moving target shaped by a number of situational specifics.

In the comparatively simple realm of wired Ethernet, a 100 Mbps connection is just that. You can count on it. It's easy to talk about and easy to understand. Wireless networking is fraught with if-this-then-that nuance, and that effect only gets more pronounced when dealing with cellular networking technology. That said, we're standing on the edge of 5G's ascent to the cellular throne, and we naturally want to contrast 5G vs. LTE. Let's give it a shot, but expect caveats as we go.

First, if 5G is the latest, then shouldn't we instead compare it to 4G rather than LTE (Long-Term Evolution)? Actually, LTE is arguably the same thing as 4G -- as long as we don't split hairs. 4G is a series of "performance values up to ___" statements, and LTE falls under the 4G technical framework. LTE is the closest we'll ever get to realizing 4G's upper-end promises without actually getting there.

5G vs. LTE: Faster, but how long will it take? One thing is clear: What 5G promises will not be achieved on day one. But 5G will start off faster than LTE, and it will only get better. LTE's best speeds top out around 100 Mbps. At its best, if we ever reach it, 5G could hit speeds of 20 Gbps. That is impressive, but the speeds supported by the first 5G networks largely remain to be seen. They will certainly be faster than 4G and are likely to be measured in hundreds of Mbps in good conditions. Latency is another factor. It contributes to network performance, and it can make or break certain applications. LTE's latency is fairly variable across conditions and carriers. 5G's stated latency goal is in the submillisecond territory -- across the board. This, too, is impressive, but if and when this lofty latency service-level agreement can be realized for most users remains to be seen.