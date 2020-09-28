5G network security concerns and how to prepare for them

As the world looks toward the promise of 5G wireless with its higher speeds, lower latency and increased capacity, cybersecurity experts caution enterprise leaders about the downside to all that power and potential: Hackers could use the 5G network to both amplify their existing modes of attack and develop whole new methods of assault.

"With 5G, the threat vectors dramatically increase," said Chris Antlitz, principal analyst at Technology Business Research.

Heeding the warning, enterprise leaders are getting ready.

Chief information security officers (CISOs) across all industries have voiced their 5G network security concerns, sharing that they worry about potential hacks on their own infrastructure, as well as on the network itself. But, at the same time, in response to their burgeoning concerns, they're reviewing and revamping the policies, procedures and technologies they plan to use to thwart attackers as they work to meet the challenges coming with this next-generation technology.

Enterprises assess 5G network security risks The need to address 5G network security concerns is pressing, although not necessarily immediate for everyone. Chris Antlitz Chris Antlitz Ultimately, 5G will be everywhere, and it will pervade everything. But that's years away, Antlitz said. "We're looking out at least seven years before we see that. In the interim, we're going to see 5G deployed in pockets, with a phased evolution to that ubiquitous deployment." But some enterprises are already pushing the envelope to see how they can deploy 5G in their enterprises, he added. Industries harnessing 5G now include agriculture and manufacturing, as well as the natural resources sector -- i.e., mining and energy production. Others experimenting and piloting 5G-enabled use cases include those in transportation and logistics, where everything from self-driving vehicles to delivery drones will be supported by the technology; physical security, with its need to power facial recognition capabilities in real time; and healthcare, which is exploring increased robotic surgery and other highly sensitive activities. Still other sectors, such as retail and professional services, are in evolving stages of 5G interest and adoption, Antlitz said. With 5G, the threat vectors dramatically increase. Chris AntlitzPrincipal analyst, Technology Business Research Some organizations will rely on telecommunications service providers to fully provide 5G capabilities, while others will build out some or all of their own capabilities, depending on where and why they're using 5G. Despite the varying levels of 5G market penetration and industry adoption, most enterprise security leaders are already concerned about the risks associated with it. AT&T Cybersecurity's 2019 "Security at the Speed of 5G" survey, conducted with 451 Research, found 76% of the 704 respondents expected wholly new security threats to emerge out of a 5G world, and 72.5% expressed either a high or medium-high level of concern about 5G's impact on their organization's security posture. Another 21% expressed a medium level of concern, while only 5% expressed a low level of concern.

5G network security pros and cons Yet, the security news surrounding 5G isn't all negative. The 5G network itself comes with security improvements over its predecessors, with telecom operators and equipment providers addressing known vulnerabilities and adding new security elements. For example, 5G has 256-bit encryption compared to the 128-bit encryption used in 4G, Antlitz pointed out. Others cited federal efforts, including the U.S. ban on using equipment from China-based vendors, such as Huawei and ZTE, as evidence of taking steps toward a more secure 5G network. Experts still see security vulnerabilities, however. "When people say 5G is more secure, it depends on the context," Antlitz said. He agreed that the higher encryption levels with 5G adds security, but it doesn't offer protection if hackers use unsecured endpoint devices to break into a system. Some 5G vulnerabilities are at the network level. Unlike its predecessors, 5G doesn't use centralized, hardware-based switching but rather distributed, software-defined routing, which eliminates central points where inspection and control could be concentrated. The software itself could also be compromised by skilled hackers, whether nation-states or criminal actors. Some vulnerabilities fall more on the user side, as organizations and individual consumers attach millions more devices to the network that will, in turn, need to be security-hardened. Philip Chan Philip Chan "We still have existing threats. Threats that were there with 4G will remain there in 5G," said Philip Chan, adjunct professor of cybersecurity at University of Maryland Global Campus. "But the amount of attacks will be more, partly because you'll have more devices. There are so many more connected points, and the attacks will be able to route to many more points." Other experts offered similar warnings. Dmitry Galov Dmitry Galov "5G could open the door for large-scale DDoS [distributed denial-of-service] attacks, and additional challenges are inherent in protecting a sophisticated network of connected devices, where the compromise of one device can lead to the whole network crashing," said Dmitry Galov, security researcher at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. Moreover, 5G's speed could enable hackers as much as it does legitimate users, Galov said, explaining that attackers can more quickly steal data from compromised internal networks. "Security systems may detect the leak, but by the time they do, much more data will have leaked," he said.