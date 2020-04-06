How free Wi-Fi hotspots help in emergency response situations

For years, debates, discussions and initiatives have tried to bridge the digital divide. In the world of broadband, the United States has long been an ebb-and-flow story of haves and have-nots.

But the coronavirus pandemic now playing out has exacerbated that reality by driving countless students, employees and even job seekers back to their homes, where good internet connectivity is not guaranteed. Thankfully, we're seeing a fairly ubiquitous response of altruism by a number of players.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is leading the charge of keeping people connected in this difficult time with its Keep Americans Connected campaign. Hundreds of large and small network providers have signed onto the FCC's pledge and promised the following:

not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.