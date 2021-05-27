Juniper ships first major Apstra release

Juniper Networks has launched its first major Apstra release since acquiring the network automation startup in January. The upgrade's highlights include support for VMware's virtual networking and security software, NSX-T, and enterprise distributions of SONiC, an open-source network operating system.

With the release, Juniper changed the Apstra product name from the Apstra Operating System (AOS) to simply Apstra. The new version 4.0 focuses on expanding Apstra's platform support in the enterprise data center.

Juniper wants the latest release to purge the skepticism customers have over whether the company would embrace Apstra's vendor-agnostic strategy.

"When we were constructing this particular release, we did put [multi-vendor support] front and center," said Michael Bushong, vice president of Juniper data center product management. "It's true now, and it's going to be true in the future."

Apstra software operates within the network management layer. It monitors hardware and software configurations while also providing network managers with the tools to determine the impact of configuration changes before deploying them. Apstra's competitors include Forward Networks and Veriflow.

Apstra 4.0 support for NSX-T 3.0 will appeal to mainstream enterprises that are in the process of transitioning to the relatively new product, analysts said. NSX-T 3.0, introduced in April 2020, brought more automation to the VMware virtual network overlay serving data center applications and their underlying infrastructure. The latter includes virtual machines, bare-metal servers and containers.

"The support for NSX-T 3.0 will appeal more to the mainstream enterprise," said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. He added that he expects VMware customers to transition to the latest NSX-T technology over the next couple of years.