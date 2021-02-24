Juniper adds Mist AIOps to its 128 Technology-based SD-WAN

Juniper Networks has integrated its Mist AIOps technology with its software-defined WAN product to detect network problems and maintain adequate bandwidth for applications.

Juniper announced this week that the cloud-based Mist ingests telemetry data from routers that power the company's SD-WAN. The latter is based primarily on the $450 million acquisition of 128 Technology late last year.

128 Technology brought Juniper a unique session-based approach to SD-WAN routing that uses significantly less bandwidth than competing products, analysts said. The encrypted tunnels used by other technologies to carry traffic can cause latency problems.

Mist uses telemetry from "session-smart" SD-WAN routers to set, monitor and enforce service levels across the WAN, Juniper said. The AIOps service will also detect anomalies and provide visibility into WAN conditions that could affect people and devices using the network.

"Mist is one of the more mature AIOps technologies in the networking world," said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "Extending Mist to Juniper's SD-WAN portfolio is a great [market] differentiator."

A view of the Juniper SD-WAN router in the Mist AIOps console.