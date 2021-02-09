Cisco forecasts return to revenue growth

BREAKING -- Cisco expects to return to revenue growth in the current quarter as sales of campus and data center switches improve.

The company forecasted Tuesday that revenue will grow from 3.5% to 5.5% year over year with non-GAAP earnings per share increasing from 80 cents to 82 cents a share. The revenue increase would be the first following five quarters of flat or declining revenue.

The company reported that revenue in the second fiscal quarter ended Jan. 23 was flat, at $12 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased 3% to 79 cents a share.

"We are seeing encouraging signs of strength across our business, showing how our technology will be a powerful engine for recovery and growth," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement.

Security led sales growth in the first fiscal quarter with a 10% increase. Infrastructure platforms, the company's most significant revenue driver, fell 3%, compared with 16% during the previous quarter. The infrastructure segment includes data center and campus switches and routers.

The application segment, which includes the company's unified communications platform, was flat.

