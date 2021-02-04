Arista launches zero-trust security with a Forescout option

Arista has launched a zero-trust network security framework that's most effective through a combination of homegrown and partner technologies.

The Arista Multi-Domain Macro-Segmentation Service, introduced this week, builds a zero-trust architecture around data and services on the network. The system comprises technology within Arista's CloudVision management console and EOS network operating system.

Arista provides open APIs to third-party tools for more advanced zero-trust features, including those from Arista partner Forescout Technologies. Forescout provides software for discovering, classifying and assessing various IP-connected laptops, mobile devices, virtual computers, storage and network devices, operational technology systems and IoT devices.

Zero trust is a cybersecurity approach that defines a protective perimeter around data and services in public clouds or private data centers. The system authenticates people and devices before allowing them to access only the resources network managers have authorized them to use.