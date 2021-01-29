Cisco adds lower-end routers to Catalyst 8000 line

Cisco has added a couple of lower-end products to its Catalyst 8000 line of branch and aggregation routers.

Introduced this week, the Catalyst 8200 and 8500L series are the latest additions to what Cisco calls its edge platforms. The products mark the first expansion of the Catalyst 8000 line launched last October as replacements for outdated ISR hardware.

The Catalyst 8200 branch router supports 8 CPU cores for packet forwarding, 8 GB RAM for running security services, and Intel's QuickAssist Technology for faster data compression and encryption.

The 8200 provides up to 1 Gbps of aggregate forwarding throughput and is an upgrade to the ISR 4300 and 2900. The new hardware has twice the performance of the ISR 4300, according to Cisco.

The 8300 series introduced last year has a maximum throughput of 18 Gbps. Cisco designed the 8300 and the 8200 for its Viptela software-defined WAN product.

The latest hardware comes in a smaller form factor with a physical depth of fewer than 12 inches. Cisco built the device for companies that need to deploy SD-WAN software in remote and mobile locations.