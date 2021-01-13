Legal battle threatens Cisco's $2.6 billion Acacia deal

Cisco's acquisition of Acacia Communications is in danger of unraveling, leaving Cisco without the technology that would strengthen its product portfolio for carriers and hyperscale data center operators.

Acacia wants out of the $2.6 billion deal announced in 2019, claiming Cisco failed to get approval from the Chinese government before a Jan. 8 deadline. If Acacia is successful, then Cisco would have to look elsewhere for ownership of optical transport systems that move data between data centers as far away as 1,500 miles.

Acacia notified Cisco it was canceling the agreement last week, setting off a legal tit for tat.

Cisco obtained a restraining order from a Delaware court preventing Acacia from terminating the deal. The company argued it had received approval from China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Jan. 7.

On Monday, Acacia filed a counterclaim, arguing what Cisco said was untrue.

"Acacia believes that a Jan. 7, 2021, email from a SAMR employee stating Cisco's submission was 'sufficient to address the relevant competition concerns' does not constitute regulatory approval," Acacia said in a statement.

On the same day, Acacia CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj told analysts that its financial condition has changed since the company signed the deal with Cisco 18 months ago.

"I believe we are a stronger company today than we were in 2019," he said during the earnings call.

Cisco has sold Acacia products to communication and cloud service providers for years. However, controlling Acacia's product development and owning its intellectual property would make Cisco a stronger competitor.

"Having a good packet-optical play would let them improve their capabilities in a pure network context," said Tom Nolle, president of technology consultancy CIMI Corp. "They could evolve their stuff to be more optically bound and, thus, perhaps steal some revenue from transport players like Ciena."