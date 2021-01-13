Legal battle threatens Cisco's $2.6 billion Acacia deal
Acacia wants to end the $2.6 billion deal, claiming Cisco has fallen short of meeting the agreement's terms. Cisco disagrees and is seeking court approval for the merger.
Cisco's acquisition of Acacia Communications is in danger of unraveling, leaving Cisco without the technology that would strengthen its product portfolio for carriers and hyperscale data center operators.
Acacia wants out of the $2.6 billion deal announced in 2019, claiming Cisco failed to get approval from the Chinese government before a Jan. 8 deadline. If Acacia is successful, then Cisco would have to look elsewhere for ownership of optical transport systems that move data between data centers as far away as 1,500 miles.
Acacia notified Cisco it was canceling the agreement last week, setting off a legal tit for tat.
Cisco obtained a restraining order from a Delaware court preventing Acacia from terminating the deal. The company argued it had received approval from China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Jan. 7.
On Monday, Acacia filed a counterclaim, arguing what Cisco said was untrue.
"Acacia believes that a Jan. 7, 2021, email from a SAMR employee stating Cisco's submission was 'sufficient to address the relevant competition concerns' does not constitute regulatory approval," Acacia said in a statement.
On the same day, Acacia CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj told analysts that its financial condition has changed since the company signed the deal with Cisco 18 months ago.
"I believe we are a stronger company today than we were in 2019," he said during the earnings call.
Cisco has sold Acacia products to communication and cloud service providers for years. However, controlling Acacia's product development and owning its intellectual property would make Cisco a stronger competitor.
"Having a good packet-optical play would let them improve their capabilities in a pure network context," said Tom Nolle, president of technology consultancy CIMI Corp. "They could evolve their stuff to be more optically bound and, thus, perhaps steal some revenue from transport players like Ciena."
Cisco adapts to service providers
Since 2018, Cisco has tried to bolster sales to service providers by selling network operating systems separate from hardware and introducing network silicon that runs on commodity routers. According to Cisco, while sales have improved, service provider orders were down 5% in the previous quarter.
Acquiring Acacia "strengthens their position, no doubt," IDC analyst Rohit Mehra said. "But by no means is this so critical that it will weaken Cisco's broader position with the service provider segment. I don't believe that would be the case."
The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened demand for Acacia products by fueling revenue growth among cloud providers. Companies forced to have employees work from home during the pandemic have had to subscribe to more cloud-based services and applications to support those workers.
Acacia's coherent optical modules have sold exceptionally well during the pandemic, Shanmugaraj said. The technology converts data-carrying electrical signals from a data center into an optical format that can reach its destination in the outside world over a high-speed cable.
When it announced the deal, Cisco said it needed Acacia to provide in-house optical transport technology outside the data center. "Our optics business today is primarily addressing what's happening inside the data center," said Bill Gartner, general manager of the vendor's optical systems group.
Cisco announced the Acacia deal the same year it completed the acquisition of silicon photonics company Luxtera. Cisco expected that takeover also to help bolster its service provider business.
