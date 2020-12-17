Cloud recasts global data center switch market

Organizations building cloud computing platforms or offering them as a service have become the growth engines of the global data center switch market.

The shift to the cloud in public and private data centers has dampened spending on traditional networking gear. According to IDC, in the first half of 2020, revenue from white box switches favored in large-scale cloud environments grew more than 34%. That carried the segment from fourth place in 2019 to third in the overall switch market, which fell 7.4% to $5.6 billion.

Cloud makers and providers bought gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, while other enterprises tightened spending. As a result, providers Arista Networks, Cisco and Juniper Networks suffered year-to-year revenue declines of 20%, 17%, and 7%, respectively, in the first six months of the year.

Beneath the pandemic's impact are fundamental changes underway in the data center market. Enterprise tech buyers have shifted spending to the network infrastructure that supports cloud computing in modernized data centers.

"Cloud has redrawn the rules of engagement for data center Ethernet switching," IDC analyst Brad Casemore said.

The largest cloud providers, including AWS, Google and Microsoft, account for a growing share of the overall switch market. Those organizations buy bare-metal white box switches stripped of operating systems and automation software that established networking vendors sell for a premium.

Vendor shares of the global data center Ethernet switch market.

"That's a challenge for name-brand vendors accustomed to bigger margins," Casemore said.

Those companies will have to chase smaller cloud providers and enterprises building cloud-computing environments to increase data center switch sales. Winning deals will depend on how vendors reconfigure their products into cloud-focused infrastructure.