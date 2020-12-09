Aruba launches orchestration software for CX fabric

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has introduced network orchestration software for a data center fabric that comprises the company's CX switches.

The Aruba Fabric Composer, launched this week, simplifies CX provisioning in a leaf-spine architecture. Operators can provision new switches added to the network and perform switch-by-switch configuration changes. Fabric Composer communicates with the hardware through the APIs within the ArubaOS-CX (AOS-CX) network operating system.

Fabric Composer's HTML5-based user interface provides a real-time map of the network environment, including VMs and specific switch ports. The UI also provides a view of virtual and physical switch connectivity.

Through AOS-CX, Fabric Composer supports non-HPE products, such as VMware's vSphere and NSX server and network virtualization environments, respectively. Fabric Composer also supports HPE's SimpliVity hyper-converged infrastructure and Nutanix's Prism management software for Nutanix Acropolis hyper-converged appliances.

Fabric Composer can perform routine network configuration tasks automatically. For example, VM changes from within a VMware console will trigger supporting changes within the CX fabric.

Aruba this week introduced Aruba Fabric Composer.