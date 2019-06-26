What networking analysts are saying about Cisco's future

In the afterglow -- or hangover -- of Cisco Live 2019, networking analysts shared their thoughts on the industry's dominant vendor. Their opinions on Cisco's future ranged from adoration to speculation.

Enterprise Strategy Group analysts Bob Laliberte and Jon Oltsik highlighted Cisco's intent-based networking and network security strategies, respectively. Meanwhile, industry insider Greg Ferro outlined how Cisco is moving beyond networking.

While Cisco's core business today is, in fact, networking, its future lies in new markets, Ferro wrote in a recent blog. As a result, anyone planning a networking career and investing in Cisco certification programs might want to heed Ferro's insights.

As evidence of Cisco's shift from networking, Ferro touched on three key areas: Cisco's financial reporting, acquisitions and certifications.

How emerging tech affects Cisco's future Technically, in its financial reporting, Cisco doesn't itemize networking. Instead, networking makes up the bulk of the $7.5 billion revenue line item called infrastructure platforms. Semantics aside, the number is about half of Cisco's total $13 billion revenue. The $3.2 billion services line item, however, could also entail networking equipment. "The Cisco story to shareholders is not about networking," Ferro wrote, "it's about services, applications and security -- where they are spending to grow their business." For years, Cisco has banked on acquisitions to boost revenue and growth, and it continues to gobble up companies. As Ferro pointed out, however, Cisco has not made a networking acquisition since May 2017 when it snapped up Viptela for its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technology. Since then, Cisco has acquired other companies -- perhaps not squarely in the networking vein -- including security, hardware, cloud and sales management vendors. As for certifications, Cisco announced this month at Cisco Live new DevNet certifications that focus on software development, which is becoming an important skill for networking professionals. In addition to finances, acquisitions and certifications, Ferro listed several elements that have affected Cisco's future and the networking world at large. For instance, open source technology, white box services, public cloud infrastructure and SaaS have all made their mark.