VPN vs. VLAN: What's the difference?

The technology answers to most remote work and education requirements have one word in common: virtual.

While many technologies touted virtual capabilities prior to the boom of remote work, these technologies have seen a renaissance of their usefulness. Interest in technologies such as VPNs and virtual LANs (VLANs) has increased greatly compared to their less popular or near-endangered status before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the word virtual is one of the only similarities between VPNs and VLANs.

This article explores VPN vs. VLAN technology, including the definitions of both terms and notable similarities and differences between them.

Defining VPN and VLAN Virtual private network. VPN software connects remote employees to their company's network and network resources through encrypted connections so only authorized users can access secure network resources. VPNs are on the older end of the remote access technology spectrum, yet this technology has consistently proved its usefulness amid the pandemic. Prior to the boom of remote work, many technology pundits claimed the VPN was dead, soon to be replaced by new technologies, such as software-defined perimeter. When the pandemic struck and organizations were suddenly forced to enable their workforces to operate remotely, they were either stuck with their existing remote access technologies or forced to quickly roll out new initiatives to support long-term remote work. As VPNs are a longstanding staple of remote work, using those services was an easy choice for some IT teams -- though many teams were unprepared for the level of scale they would need. VPN services securely connect authorized, remote users to their organizations' corporate network and network resources. Virtual local area network. A VLAN is a subnetwork -- a separate, typically smaller part of a larger network -- that operates similarly to a standard LAN. A LAN comprises various devices and endpoints in a specific geographic area. For example, if an organization operates on multiple floors of an office building, the sales team's floor could have its own separate LAN. VLANs, however, create a logical -- or virtual -- subnet of specific endpoints in separate LANs, or devices not connected to the same managed network switch. VLANs are not typically associated with remote access technologies, but that doesn't mean they lack a place in remote work. Some network-savvy professionals have set up VLANs for their home networks. The benefits of VLANs for both corporate and home networks stem from VLANs' core segmentation capabilities, which can provide more control over network traffic, boost endpoint security and simplify network administration.