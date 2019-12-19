Top networking trends in 2019 to resurface in 2020

Another year, same old networking trends -- sort of. In 2019, software-defined WAN, network automation and multi-cloud networking remained top networking trends. Other prominent trends in 2019 included AI, network management, edge computing, Wi-Fi 6 and, of course, 5G. Clearly, some of these technologies are more fully baked than others.

By looking at SearchNetworking's top news stories of 2019, we can track current trends and get a glimpse into networking trends for 2020.

For instance, many news stories reflected how networking vendors are intently focused on software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) to make money as customers spend less on data center technology and move workloads off premises to the cloud. At the same time, more cloud-based workloads drive the need for SD-WAN with security and WAN optimization.

Another networking trend involves technology for managing connections to multi-cloud environments. In particular, networking vendors are looking to integrate their products with AWS and Microsoft Azure.