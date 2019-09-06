The true cost of network performance issues for your business

Hopefully, your business has a spare $600,000 or so because that's what undiscovered network brownouts could potentially cost your organization per year.

Network brownouts are unanticipated and unplanned drops in network quality, which could cost organizations more money than expected, according to a recent survey from Netrounds, a network monitoring software provider based in Sweden. The survey examined common network performance issues organizations face -- network brownouts, in particular -- and the extent of a brownout's potential damage. Netrounds surveyed 400 respondents across the U.S. from companies with over 1,000 employees.

Overall, respondents claimed that IT teams didn't notice over 60% of network brownouts, as some alarm systems often didn't detect these network performance issues. This means customers and employees discovered over 40% of brownouts, the survey said, while 14% went unreported. Although 90% of respondents said their network is critical to business operations, network brownouts remain a persistently silent but detrimental foe.

Network brownouts differ from network outages, as outages are complete network interruptions and brownouts are drops in network quality. Yet, a brownout's potential for damage is nearly as drastic as an outage. Respondents ranked persistent brownout damage as the third most crucial network performance issue they face, only falling behind damage from network outages and security breaches, the survey said.

If you suspect a decline in your network performance, follow these steps to evaluate the issue.