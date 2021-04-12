The role of network observability in distributed systems

When William Shakespeare wrote about how a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, he may as well have been writing about IT, where new terminology pops up regularly and sometimes appears synonymous with existing terms.

This is the case for network observability, a term that network professionals could confuse with network monitoring -- justifiably so. Yet, network observability originated due to network systems becoming more distributed. Network pros may struggle to fully view or understand distributed systems, and the goal of network observability is to make these systems more transparent and easier to understand, according to author Dinesh Dutt. If network pros can understand their distributed systems, they can then control, build and manage them better as well.

Network observability plays a key role in Dutt's book, Cloud Native Data Center Networking, from O'Reilly Media. In addition to observability, the book touches on other key aspects of cloud-native networking, including why organizations may need it and the roles of virtualization and automation in networking.

Network observability's rose by another name -- network monitoring -- is also featured in the book and commonly asked about as people start to learn about observability, Dutt said. The key difference between the two terms is monitoring can alert network pros if a failure occurs, but observability can help pros understand why the failure occurred. Observability is about providing answers, Dutt said, whereas monitoring is fault-based and performance-based.

For pros starting out with network observability, Dutt said the first action to take is to forget about vendors and go back to networking basics. The goal is for network pros to be able to abstract away vendor-specific details when they look at a system. Dutt also noted network observability skills can act as an easy transition into automation, and it enables network pros to use and improve the network they already have before designing the next one.

Below is an excerpt from Chapter 11, "Network Observability," which defines the term and explains why network pros should care about it.

Two distributed systems experts, one a theoretician and the other a practitioner, separated by a generation, make the same observation. Distributed systems are hard to understand, hard to control, and always frustrating when things go wrong. And sandwiched in the middle between the endpoints is the network operator. "Is it the network?" is not too far down the list of universal questions such as, "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?" Sadly, network operators do not even have the humor of a Douglas Adams story to fall back on.

The modern data center with its scale and the ever increasing distributed nature of its applications only makes it more difficult to answer the questions that network operators have been dealing with since the dawn of distributed applications. Observability represents the operator's latest attempt to respond adequately to the questions. Along with automation, observability has become one of the central pillars of the cloud native data center.



The primary goal of this chapter is to leave you with an understanding of the importance of observability and the unique challenges of network observability. You should be able to answer questions such as the following two questions:

What is observability and why should I care?

What are the challenges of network observability?

We begin the story with a definition of observability and how it is different from monitoring.