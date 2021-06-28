Five-nines availability: What it really means

Five-nines availability -- or 99.999% -- is the percentage of time a network component or service is accessible to a user in a given period, usually defined as a year.

The migration from private networks to cloud services has led companies to demand that service providers offer five-nines availability. Organizations are continually adding more mission-critical applications and services. It is essential these services are highly available and that minutes of downtime are kept to a minimum. When resources aren't accessible, employees, customers and supply chain partners can no longer access the information or services they need.

Availability of five-nines and other uptime percentages Although 100% availability is the goal, it is unreasonable to expect a service will be available every minute of every day throughout the year. Maintenance, upgrades and uncontrollable events -- or acts of God -- make it impossible for a provider to guarantee 100% uptime. A five-nines availability service-level agreement (SLA) is close; it mandates that a given service will be unavailable for no more than 5 minutes and 15 seconds a year. Services covered by an SLA with four-nines availability -- or 99.99% -- could be unavailable 52 minutes and 36 seconds per year. Three-nines availability -- 99.9% -- allows 8 hours and 46 minutes of downtime per year. The percentage of network availability translates literally into quantifiable hours, minutes and seconds of allowable network services downtime. Maintaining service availability percentages with five-nines requires significant investment and upkeep, using established network configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting networking issues, and following best practices to ensure system components remain operational. Every hour a service is not available can cost a company millions of dollars.