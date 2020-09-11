Telecommunications book highlights spectrum, fiber cabling

While mobile networks support connected devices, the networks themselves have limited mobility.

Mobile networks are fixed, due to fiber optic cabling that connects to and between towns and cities. One major challenge carriers face with 5G is building out an adequate amount of fiber to support 5G networks, according to author Annabel Dodd. The sixth edition of Dodd's telecommunications book The Essential Guide to Telecommunications explores fundamentals of telecommunication networks, including mobile networks, as well as changes in cabling and spectrum.

Below is an excerpt from the telecommunications book: Chapter 7, "Mobile and Wi-Fi Networks." This chapter explores spectrum for wireless networks, as well as fundamental changes among 4G, LTE and 5G networks. Dodd also explains various applications and services for mobile and Wi-Fi networks, including IoT.

A key factor that readers should consider before diving into this telecommunications book is the importance of fiber optic cabling. Despite innovations and accessibility with fixed wireless, fiber is still critical to connect cities. Carriers will also use fiber to connect small-cell sites, which will provide the millimeter wave frequencies that 5G is known for.

Spectrum is also critical for mobile networks, and readers must understand how spectrum works, Dodd said. Additionally, 5G will have more spectrum to access than prior cellular generations -- especially with the availability of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Dodd said network professionals should have high expectations for CBRS, due to its lower frequencies and longer wavelengths that make it useful for IoT.



Network professionals can also use CBRS for fixed wireless access, according to Dodd, which is an alternative to fiber optic cabling. Fixed wireless uses electrical power, as opposed to fiber, so fixed wireless can provide internet access in rural areas.

Dodd's telecommunications book will prepare readers for the changes in frequency and spectrum with 5G networks, as well as potential in IoT spaces and capabilities from the new generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6.