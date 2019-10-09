Security, business agility kindle network automation adoption

Security and business agility have a lot to do with network automation adoption, but the various automation approaches available create a barrier for interested IT teams.

Organizations face pressure to transform their networks to keep up with customer demands and business innovation. IT teams transition to cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, edge computing and several other infrastructure designs that provide more scalable resources and faster data processing. But these designs also open the network to vulnerabilities, due to workloads and endpoints that span the expanded infrastructure.

Automation can act as a bridge between agility and security -- both of which are main drivers of network automation adoption, according to a recent report from Juniper Networks. In its "State of Network Automation Report," the vendor queried 400 networking and security professionals from U.S. enterprises and service providers to examine automation adoption, tools and challenges. Juniper found 96% of respondents had started implementing automation, with 67% citing security as the top technology driver and 60% citing business agility as the top business driver.

Why is network automation important? Most traditional security measures can't keep up with the scale of modern network environments, but newer security products that tout automation and machine learning capabilities can be overly complicated. In response, many IT teams have started setting up smaller, realistic processes that automate blacklisting, vetting and firewall configurations. These processes then result in more reliable networks, according to the report. Automation enables reliability. Reliability leads to predictability, and predictability is an important part of modern information security. State of Network Automation ReportJuniper Networks "Automation enables reliability. Reliability leads to predictability, and predictability is an important part of modern information security," the report said. As organizations implement these automation and security measures, they can also better prepare for strategic and transformative plans, instead of taking a more reactive firefighting approach, the report said. This can, in turn, boost network and business agility.