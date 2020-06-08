SDP vs. VPN vs. zero-trust networks: What's the difference?

To create a secure tunnel from one point to another or to make resources invisible to outside threats may seem like scenarios that require magic; in reality, they just need network security.

So begin the stories of VPNs, software-defined perimeter -- or SDP -- and zero-trust networks, three forms of network security for organizations that present different approaches to security, with a shared goal of securing company resources. While VPNs have historically had a place in most network security plans, SDP and zero-trust networks are somewhat newer frameworks that aim to build off VPN capabilities and fill in the security gaps that VPNs miss. Still, VPNs have proven records of success in network security, while SDP and zero-trust models remain nascent.

Despite the differences between SDP vs. VPN vs. zero-trust networks, a shared goal for secure networks ties the three technologies together, as does the increasing need for remote work support among organizations.

Defining SDP, VPN and zero trust SDP. SDP is an overlay network -- or a network that sits atop another network connected with virtual or logical links -- that conceals network resources within a perimeter. Attackers and unauthorized users are unable to see or access the concealed resources, as the SDP acts as a cloud or an invisibility cloak to secure network resources. SDPs use controllers to authenticate and connect authorized users to network resources or applications through a secure gateway, based on identity policies, regardless of where the resources live in data centers, cloud environments, etc. An organization may deploy SDP technology to reduce network-based attacks, which include denial-of-service or man-in-the-middle attacks. VPN. VPN stands for virtual private network, and this technology encrypts tunnels between company networks and authorized end-user devices. With a VPN, remote employees can access network resources as if they were in an office directly connected to the company network. VPNs enable secure remote access for employees, regardless of whether they are in the office, at home or at a branch office location. An organization may deploy VPN technology if it has a significant number of remote employees or if it has more than one location for company resources to which employees require access. However, VPN shortcomings include a lack of support for diverse types of modern devices, such as IoT and mobile devices, that require network access. Zero trust. Zero-trust networks trust no one. This means these models restrict every user's access to network resources, whether a user has accessed those same resources before or not. Any user or device that attempts to access resources within a zero-trust network must go through strict verification and authentication processes, even if that person or client is on premises in a company office. Zero-trust models can expose potential gaps in traditional network security architectures, but these models can also introduce complexity in implementation, as the security framework can't have any gaps. Teams must also ensure the permissions and authorizations are constantly updated and accurate. Organizations that handle highly classified or sensitive data would benefit most from zero-trust network capabilities. Compare the similarities and differences between SDP vs. VPN vs. zero-trust networks.

SDP vs. VPN Vendors have touted that VPNs are irrelevant and SDP is the future of enterprise network security. While SDP technology does attempt to take after VPN capabilities and improve upon VPN shortcomings, VPNs are still widely used -- especially after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced all companies into remote work, if the businesses were able. However, SDP may still be the next natural progression in network security technology in the next decade. Instead of SDP vs. VPN, organizations may also consider deploying SDP and VPN together. SDP technology could fill security gaps in VPN services, which include the potential for credential theft and increasing the size of the network's attack surface.

VPN vs. zero-trust networks VPN and zero-trust capabilities exist on opposite sides of the network security spectrum; VPNs enable connectivity for authorized users and devices, while zero-trust networks restrict access to all users at all times. As cyberattackers grow more advanced with their attacks on networks, VPNs may not be enough to stop them -- especially if the attackers somehow gain authorized access. With zero-trust capabilities, attackers would still be restricted, regardless of whether they obtain authorized credentials. However, it's possible for an organization to reap the benefits from both technologies. An organization may combine VPNs and zero-trust capabilities if it pairs SDP and VPN technology together, as SDPs can use zero-trust models to strengthen SDP security by delineating a clear perimeter and creating secure zones within the network with microsegmentation.