Legacy tools encumber modern network infrastructure monitoring

Enterprises have long aspired to attain the coveted goal of end-to-end visibility across the network. Likewise, IT teams have long struggled to implement network infrastructure monitoring that adequately provides that network visibility.

Perhaps the biggest development now for network monitoring comes with the advent of automation, AI and machine learning. Vendors have started integrating these capabilities into their monitoring tools with hopes of revolutionizing management and visibility. Realistically, though, enterprises take longer to implement these tools and glean the benefits.

Enterprises have a need for improved end-to-end visibility, as many have deployed virtual and cloud-based networks to streamline processes and ease management. But managing these disparate environments can be convoluted, largely thanks to cumbersome legacy monitoring tools, according to a new report released by Forrester Consulting on behalf of ScienceLogic, a management and monitoring vendor based in Reston, Va.

Forrester queried 207 North American IT decision-makers and found that an overarching problem was the multitude of legacy tools they used. One-third of respondents said they used at least 20 different infrastructure and application monitoring tools, and 37% said they only used legacy monitoring tools that lacked newer capabilities.

Respondents also said these legacy tools couldn't provide end-to-end visibility across various environments. Further, they often can't sufficiently support virtual or cloud environments, making a transition to a new environment more difficult.

In addition to the complications that arise from legacy tools, enterprises also risk falling behind in network agility and investments, Forrester said.

"Those with legacy tools are focused more on survival than transformation," the report said.

Network management and monitoring comprises multiple areas, including application performance and event processing.