Follow trends and research to increase networking innovations

Disruptive technologies, such as software-defined WAN, unified communications as a service and cybersecurity, are reshaping the enterprise networking market. To better understand the implications of these technologies on the industry, one should understand market trends and research.

Organizations that stay informed about industry trends and research can more easily adapt to new, disruptive technologies and enable networking innovations, according to the 2019 State of Disruption report from Avant Communications -- a technology distributor based in Chicago -- which surveyed 300 U.S. enterprise decision-makers. The report and most of the organization's research revolve around studying industry change, digital transformation (DX) and keeping users up to date on new technologies, including SD-WAN, UCaaS and more.

"The world is hungry for analytics. They're hungry for trends," said Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder of Avant Communications. "They're hungry for understanding this kind of new world we live in, where the only constant is the rate of change -- and the rate of change is increasing."

Drew Lydecker Drew Lydecker

To assist in decision-making processes amid this increasing rate of change, many of the respondents said they turned to third parties for help, according to the report. For example, 82% said they used a third-party partner to help make decisions about cloud services, SaaS and voice telecommunications. Enterprises were more likely than smaller organizations to use third-party services, Avant said.

Change is the only constant in networking innovations Ken Presti Ken Presti In addition to Avant's report, the company recently launched a market research initiative called Avant Analytics, which looks at emerging trends, such as cloud services, colocation, SD-WAN, UCaaS and security. Avant will package that information for both enterprise customers and Avant's channel partners. The partners -- called Trusted Advisors -- aim to provide additional insight into specific technologies and trends to C-suite executives, said Ken Presti, lead analyst for the Avant Analytics initiative. Overall, SD-WAN is the most disruptive technology of 2019, with 74% of respondents indicating they plan to adopt SD-WAN by the end of year. While organizations embraced disruptive technologies in 2019 at a significantly faster rate than in 2018, only about half of respondents said they feel confident in their DX strategy, according to the report. While 85% of respondents said their organizations have a DX plan, only 55% are extremely confident in that plan. Respondents from enterprises and other large organizations were more likely to have a plan and feel confident in it. Factors that contributed to lower confidence included a lack of internal IT resources and expertise, as well as an insufficient budget dedicated to networking innovations, Avant said. A shortage of internal IT expertise and resources can impede an organization's DX plan because the market grows and changes rapidly, causing many organizations without dedicated staffs to struggle to keep up with advances. Staying aware of industry changes in this era of constant and competitive networking innovations helps organizations avoid confusion and ensure they invest in technologies and services well-suited to their networks, Lydecker said. 74% of enterprise decision-makers surveyed plan to adopt SD-WAN by the end of 2019. "Trying to figure out where the market is going and what type of technology you can bring in that can fundamentally change your company forever is something [enterprise customers are] super interested in," Lydecker said. Respondents said they look for technology that increases network flexibility, agility, efficiency and scalability, according to Avant. Teams also wanted to reduce costs, receive productivity gains and increase ROI. Challenges that teams faced included insufficient budgets and network planning.