Experts discuss stretched VLAN use cases, MEC and more

In this blog roundup, one networking blogger discussed the growing interest for operators to pair edge computing with 5G capabilities. Additionally, two other bloggers offered advice to network pros by giving examples of stretched virtual LAN (VLAN) use cases and distinguishing the roles of junior and senior IT engineers.

Use cases for stretched VLANs The most important factor to consider about stretching VLANs is recognizing what issue needs to be fixed, wrote Ivan Pepelnjak, a networking expert, in an IPSpace blog post. According to Pepelnjak, network pros might stretch their VLANs for the following use cases: they need more space;

they want a backup location in case of failure; or

they want an active-active architecture to protect their data. For example, if network pros want to add a secondary building for one of the previous use cases, they can use stretched VLANs and even avoid adding routing to the second location, if there's enough bandwidth between the locations, Pepelnjak said. The two locations essentially act as a single data center. Stretching VLANs wouldn't be a problem in this case, nor is it uncommon. "Most organizations actually want to have a second data center location for resiliency/redundancy purposes," Pepelnjak wrote. If network pros are looking to stretch their VLANs as a safeguard for their data, they should think about disaster recovery plans and know what specific issue they're aiming to protect against, he added. Having a single VLAN can be challenging because there's little to protect an organization's data against possible damage. "A single endpoint going crazy can bring down the whole VLAN," Pepelnjak wrote. However, he added that if an issue occurs in a network with stretched VLANs across multiple locations, it can bring down all locations.

Combining 5G and edge computing creates opportunity Multi-access edge computing (MEC) may still be in its infancy, but operators and service providers are taking steps to implement edge computing capabilities. Microsoft's deployment of private MEC could be a particularly game-changing approach, CIMI Corp. president Tom Nolle wrote in a blog post. Instead of pushing for 5G itself, Microsoft is prioritizing its edge computing tools. It supplements that edge computing software with tools that enable 5G hosting. This approach also supports carrier cloud and white box networking. 5G is the most significant driver of edge computing, but it's not the only technology that can be implemented with edge hosting, Nolle said. "If a public cloud provider can support edge computing and 5G with a nice tool set, allow users to deploy their own edge hosting based on that tool set and expand their own edge hosting resources as opportunities allow, they'd be in great position," Nolle wrote. This is Microsoft's goal, and it becomes possible when vendors virtualize 5G for cloud deployment. Combining edge hosting and 5G becomes the most logical approach for the edge, Nolle added. Additionally, Nolle wrote that 5G will frequently run on white boxes, which aligns with the potential for white box networking to integrate with edge hosting. Microsoft, with its recently acquired cloud computing vendors, Affirmed and Metaswitch, could be the first to create a pathway toward this approach, Nolle said. If this approach works, 5G could become a large-scale driver of edge computing. Other providers see things differently, according to Nolle. They would prefer edge computing to work as a part of cloud instead of a competitor to cloud. However, they recognize the benefits of combining MEC with 5G. As Microsoft furthers its approach of deploying MEC, other providers are working just as fast to develop their own techniques.