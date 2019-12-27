While fifth-generation wireless has taken the technology world by storm, many retailers don't see a need to heed the hype.

Several use cases may glean immediate 5G benefits, yet 5G in retail is superfluous for now. Although 5G can support retail networks that require advanced capabilities, such as virtual reality, the retail world won't depend on 5G because other wireless technologies are still efficient, according to a recent Forrester Research report. The report "The CIO's Guide To 5G In The Retail Sector" explored particular retail use cases, and report author and principal analyst Dan Bieler discussed key differences between retail and other 5G use cases.

"Retailers are quite sophisticated in their existing technology understanding," Bieler said. "They have achieved some great solutions with existing technologies, and they will not risk upsetting everything in the short term where they don't see a clear [ROI] for making additional network infrastructure investments in 5G."

Retailers are interested in 5G for their networks, Bieler said, yet few have implemented or deployed 5G so far. Some retailers may seek out 5G as a replacement for existing MPLS connectivity, but this choice depends on pricing models and business requirements. Overall, IT decision-makers may prefer Wi-Fi over 5G in retail networks because not all retailers require the advanced capabilities 5G networks offer, he added.

5G in retail lacks transformative qualities largely because cellular technologies weren't developed for indoor network coverage, and physical objects indoors can impede 5G's millimeter wave frequencies and its line-of-sight travel capabilities.

The advent of Wi-Fi 6, or 802.11ax, may interest retailers more than 5G, as Wi-Fi historically supports more indoor use cases and networks than cellular technologies. Both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G offer similar capabilities, which makes them competitors in some use cases and complementary in others. For exclusively indoor retail environments, IT decision-makers may not see a need for 5G networks, Bieler said.

"[Retailers] can do a lot with the technologies that we have today," he said. "5G will be a continuum rather than a completely revolutionary new technology for them."

Aside from 5G in retail, the new generation of cellular technology has several benefits for all types of organizations.

Another issue retailers could face regarding 5G is customer apprehension. Despite 5G's various new capabilities, customers don't necessarily care about technological innovations and won't alter their shopping habits because of 5G. However, customers in younger age groups may be more willing to adapt to the capabilities 5G enables, so organizations should focus more on how to win over older age groups, the report said.