Consider these 3 fundamentals of cloud architecture

Cloud networking may not seem drastically different from traditional networking and legacy network architectures anymore, but some best practices won't function as well in the cloud as they do in on-premises data centers.

A handful of networking bloggers recently dove deep into the fundamentals of cloud architectures and discussed best practices enterprises can follow to get familiar with the cloud.

When network teams introduce cloud services to their networks, they might think the easiest route is to move existing network technologies and policies to the cloud. However, this practice can lead to improper networking habits and a poorly functioning network, Gartner analyst Andrew Lerner said in his personal blog on the fundamentals of cloud architecture for public clouds.

Carrying traditional policies over to a public cloud network could limit the network's access to cloud features, increase network complexity and raise network expenses. Instead of using traditional technologies and practices, network teams can take advantage of their cloud provider's cloud-native capabilities and benefits, Lerner said.

"Don't just forklift existing network policies/practices. Instead, modernize the notion of network 'ownership' by shifting focus from control to governance within IaaS environments," he wrote.

Most traditional networking vendors offer IaaS-capable versions of their service offerings, such as switches, routers, firewalls and more, he added.

Fundamentals of cloud architecture regarding state An area that frequently falls under the radar with cloud and microservices is state, which refers to a system's desired or operational set of conditions. Many current cloud services don't fully address potential issues that could arise with state, according to Tom Nolle, president of CIMI Corp. Cloud systems should ideally have stateful behavior that records previous user interactions and events. Currently, however, state in the cloud lacks a consistent definition, as cloud environments mostly host front-end transactions for businesses instead of all an organization's data. In order to bring state to the stateless, IT should consider state control factors such as front-end control, back-end control and orchestration, Nolle said. By ensuring state control, IT teams can keep track of historical state information for easier access and management. In cloud environments, operational state often falls short of what cloud systems actually need. Organizations need more than just information from user interactions. It's crucial for the cloud environment to also store data from all transactions as well as the information necessary for understanding the data. If state databases recorded various transaction stages that teams can access through the cloud, this could enable more back-end state control and support. Orchestration also plays a role in a cloud's stateful behavior, though it provides more distributed control than the other two factors. Orchestration can help store information on cloud modeling and sequencing, according to Nolle. However, these mechanisms are not consistent among cloud providers, which could cause issues with security and data storage. "Since we're still seeing multiple implementation options among public cloud providers, that means that state management and persistent data strategies aren't portable without some tuning," Nolle wrote. Dive further into Nolle's thoughts on state's relationship to the cloud.