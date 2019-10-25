Consider these 3 SD-WAN best practices before deployment

Interest in software-defined WAN is surging, as seen in SD-WAN market growth and industry conferences.

Research firms IDC and IHS Markit estimated SD-WAN revenue will reach $5.25 billion and $4.4 billion in 2023, respectively. While those numbers are eye-catching, enterprise IT teams are more concerned about SD-WAN best practices, how to troubleshoot the technology and whether it will make their networks more complex.

Many of those SD-WAN concerns emerged last week at the ONUG Fall 2019 conference in New York City. Users and panelists expressed apprehension about SD-WAN security, holistic visibility and multi-cloud integration. And, despite SD-WAN's growing popularity, risk aversion is still a major deployment deterrent, according to Neil Danilowicz, principal architect at Versa Networks.

"The biggest inhibitor for SD-WAN is it's new," Danilowicz said. When network engineers learn SD-WAN uses traffic steering that varies from traditional methods, they question whether the technology will work and how they'll troubleshoot it, he said. Those concerns then dovetail into the challenge of SD-WAN complexity.

Ironically, the complexity that arises with SD-WAN is a result of the flexibility SD-WAN offers. IT teams can set certain policies to handle their traffic in specific ways, Danilowicz said, but this means they need to write policies that are "intelligent to both the network and the application."

The complexity comes when teams need to ensure both the network and applications talk the same language so the network layer can meet application requirements, he added. This is where integrated analytics can help detect any disconnects or issues.