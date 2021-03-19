Cisco's future banks on security, service providers, 5G

2020 was a challenging year for everyone, including Cisco. The dominant networking vendor encountered declining markets and reduced customer spending, as companies struggled with office shutdowns and budget limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, despite revenue slumps and company restructuring, Cisco is better positioned now than it was two years ago, according to Rohit Mehra, vice president of network infrastructure at IDC. The turnaround is largely because of Cisco's collaboration portfolio, its growing role as a security supplier and its transition from hardware-centric networking to software.

Before the pandemic, Cisco pushed a networking strategy that focused on intelligent networks, policy-based automation, software-centric networking and subscription-based consumption models. The vendor kept that strategy intact amid the pandemic, Mehra said, although it was forced to address remote work support when companies moved to work-from-home policies. Remote work will remain a priority for vendors and customers, as an average of 25% to 30% of workers will continue to work from home once the pandemic subsides, according to IDC.

While the pandemic stymied many vendors' hardware shipments temporarily, it likely helped accelerate the transition to software and subscription models, as enterprises looked for more scalable consumption plans with better UX, Mehra said.

The pandemic also highlighted the need for more comprehensive security -- an area Cisco has been working to develop for the last couple years. Because of its main role as a networking vendor, many customers might not peg Cisco as a security supplier. But Cisco's "annualized multibillion-dollar business in security" makes it a significant player in the security market, Mehra said.

"Cisco has been on a journey to take its security offerings and portfolio up multiple levels for several years now. One of the reasons -- this is even pre-pandemic -- has been that the network provides a really good enforcement point for all things security," Mehra said.